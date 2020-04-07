Q13 News is committed to helping our community through the COVID-19 crisis. We will continue to update this page with useful links and resources as we fight coronavirus together.
Interactive map:
Click on the map below to see COVID-19 cases by county, each red dot contains details about coronavirus in that county.
Quick Links:
- The fastest way to get notified about breaking news is to download the Q13 News app and enable push notifications.
- Read the latest local, national and world news about coronavirus here.
Information from Washington state:
Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 web site
State's official web site: Washington State Coronavirus Response (COVID-19)
What are essential businesses during Washington’s ‘stay at home’ order? Check this list
Still not sure if your business is considered essential? Fill out this form to ask the state.
How to report violations of the Governor's 'Stay Home-Stay Healthy' Proclamation
Washington State Employment Security Department COVID-19 page
Information from local counties:
Public Health Seattle-King County
King County coronavirus web site
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department COVID-19 web site
Pierce County coronavirus impacts
Snohomish Health District COVID-19 web site
Snohomish County COVID-19 web site
Kitsap Public Health District COVID-19 web site
Jefferson County Public Health COVID-19 web site
Kittitas County COVID-19 web site
Lewis County COVID-19 web site
Mason County COVID-19 web site
Thurston County COVID-19 web site
Information from the Federal government:
Coronavirus.gov: Official COVID-19 web site by The White House, CDC & FEMA
Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) web site about COVID-19
CDC: If You Are Sick or Caring for Someone
CDC: Managing Anxiety and Stress
How to help:
Donate Protective Gear to Seattle
Seattle Sounders FC Relief Fund
Transit information:
King County Metro reduced service
Pierce Transit reduced service
Community Transit reduced service (Snohomish County)
Information from other essential services:
How Seattle City Light can assist with your City Light bill during the COVID-19 outbreak
Puget Sound Energy COVID-19 response
Tacoma Public Utilities COVID-19 response
Other useful links:
Latest Q13 News coverage of COVID-19
EPA recommended products to protect against Coronavirus
University of Washington COVID-19 projections
Support small businesses in Seattle
Frequently asked questions:
How do I make my own hand sanitizer?
How to stop touching your face
How can I safely shop for groceries?
Is there anything I need to know about eating takeout?
How do I protect my mental health?