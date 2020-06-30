Gas leak prompts evacuations, power outages in downtown Puyallup

Posted 7:11 AM, June 30, 2020, by , Updated at 08:12AM, June 30, 2020

PUYALLUP, Wash. — More than 1,250 people were without power and some had to be evacuated due to a gas leak in downtown Puyallup.

It happened early Tuesday morning when a construction crew hit a gas line, prompting evacuations within 500 feet of the leak and shelter-in-place orders for anyone living within 1,500 feet of the leak.

PSE shut down power in the downtown Puyallup area as a precaution, and a several-block area near Pioneer & Meridian streets has been shut down for traffic and evacuations.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with questions about the gas leak can call the Puyallup Emergency Management Department at 253-864-4170. This line is only for questions. Do not use this number to report an emergency.

