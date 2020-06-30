Gas leak prompts evacuations, power outages in downtown Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — More than 1,250 people were without power and some had to be evacuated due to a gas leak in downtown Puyallup.

It happened early Tuesday morning when a construction crew hit a gas line, prompting evacuations within 500 feet of the leak and shelter-in-place orders for anyone living within 1,500 feet of the leak.

PSE shut down power in the downtown Puyallup area as a precaution, and a several-block area near Pioneer & Meridian streets has been shut down for traffic and evacuations.

Here is the map showing the current evacuation area and the shelter in place area. If you are in the RED zone you need to evacuate. If you are in the YELLOW zone you need to shelter in place in your home or building. Also, if you have questions please call 253.864.4170 pic.twitter.com/8ZcA2T68RK — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) June 30, 2020

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with questions about the gas leak can call the Puyallup Emergency Management Department at 253-864-4170. This line is only for questions. Do not use this number to report an emergency.