Limelight Pet Project: Meet Molly & Naomi!

This week we want to introduce you to two adorable bonded kittens named Molly and Naomi.

They come from Seattle Area Feline Rescue but have been staying with their foster mom Tracy for a couple months now.

If you think Molly and Naomi would make great additions to your family, they will be available for adoption after July 7th.

You can go to Seattle Area Feline Rescue's website to get on the adoption waitlist.