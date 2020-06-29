Amazon, Lowe’s give ‘thank you’ bonuses to front-line US employees as coronavirus cases surge

Amazon, Lowe’s and other major companies have announced bonuses for employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of newly confirmed cases surge in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Amazon announced Monday it will provide a one-time “thank you” bonus to all employees of Amazon and Whole Foods Market, which the company purchased in 2017, and partners who have been with the company since at least June 1 — totaling more than $500 million.

Full-time Amazon employees, Whole Foods Market employees and delivery service partner drivers will all receive a $500 bonus, while those in part-time roles will receive $250. All Amazon and Whole Foods Market leaders will receive a $1,000 bonus, owners of delivery service partners will get $3,000, and each Amazon Flex driver with more than 10 hours in June will receive $150.

The world’s largest retailer has also faced scrutiny during the outbreak regarding its safety policies, leading to protests and strikes by some of its workers.

Lowe’s similarly announced a special bonus for its associates in recognition of their “outstanding contributions” during the crisis, totaling $100 million. In mid-July, full-time hourly associates of U.S. stores, distribution centers and store support centers will receive $500. Part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150, matching previous bonuses provided to all hourly associates in both March and May.

Last week, Walmart employees across the country were given another round of bonuses for their dedicated work during the pandemic, while Target plans to compensate employees working in stores and distribution centers, including a bonus of $200 to eligible full-time and part-time hourly team members at the end of July.