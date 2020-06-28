OL Reign forward Sofia Huerta previews NWSL Challenge Cup on “Q It Up Sports”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two days before OL Reign open the NWSL Challenge Cup against Sky Blue FC, new forward Sofia Huerta joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night.

Huerta joined Reign in February after a trade with the Houston Dash. She discussed her transition to the team and practicing for the past month in Montana before travelling with OL Reign to Utah on Saturday night.

She also addressed the emotional moment between two of her former Chicago Red Stars teammates, Julie Ertz and Casey Short, and the importance of affecting social change.

Full interview above.