Northshore School District's Summer Meal Program: Order today

BOTHELL, Wash., — Summer meal programs are getting underway across the state. The Northshore School District will be serving breakfast and lunch at no charge to children 18 and younger.

Seven-day meal packs will be available for pickup starting Wednesday, July 1st at 23 locations across the district which covers portions of both King and Snohomish counties…

Children do not have to be enrolled in the district to take advantage of the meals.

Meals must be ordered online between 8 A.M. and 10 P.M. the Sunday before the meal pick up date.

Click here for a list of locations and more information.