Marysville murder suspect now charged

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man has been detained after his older brother discovered their mother’s body in the trunk of a car in Marysville Thursday.

Police received a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. from a 37-year-old man after discovering his mother’s body in the 12800 block of 48th Ave NE, according to Marysville Police. He further told dispatchers he believed his younger brother was the killer.

Officers arrived to find the body of a 62-year-old woman and arrested the younger brother without incident.

Both sons lived with their mother at the home and there are no outstanding suspects at the time, police said.

Investigators are still looking into what happened and any potential motive.

The mother’s identity has not been released.