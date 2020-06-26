Tulalip’s Boom City fireworks market is open, with restrictions

TULALIP, Wash. — An iconic tribal fireworks market that draws in thousands from across the state every year, is back on.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boom City will look a little different. The temporary fireworks market has been operating on tribal land since the late 1970s. Up until 9 days ago, the tribe thought Boom City wasn’t going to happen.

They were just given the green light to open up and they had to provide a COVID safety plan.

“…In such a dangerous situation we can have a positive, safe experience for everybody.”

Tulalip tribal members came up with a way to still have a blast, and also keep everyone who visits boom city, safe.

Here is what you can expect if you plan to visit Boom City this year:

*Face masks/coverings are required

*Hand sanitizer/hand washing stations will be at every stand

*More space between stands to promote social distancing

*No food vendors

*No public restrooms

*No fireworks lighting area

The tribe says they are eliminating the option to light fireworks off on the premises because they were told viruses like COVID-19 can be carried in the dust and smoke and end up on surfaces. They say they don’t want to contribute negatively to the progress being made in the state to combat the spread of COVID-19.

While some things will look different, the advertising director with Boom City says there is one thing that will absolutely be the same, “Our fireworks are a lot better than state fireworks, they blow up bigger they are just a bigger freedom of expression and you know us still being able to provide that to the community. They get to go home, they get to light those off and I think that in such a dangerous situation we can have a positive, safe experience for everybody.”

The Washington State Fire Marshal reminds all of us that items like firecrackers, M-80s and bottle rockets are illegal to sell & possess but are allowed on tribal lands. Altered and homemade fireworks are illegal and never purchase fireworks at an unlicensed stand.

Washington State Patrol says it is your responsibility to know the fireworks laws in the area you intend to set them off in. Contact local authorities to determine what is legal in your area. Click here for fireworks regulations in your area.

Boom City is open everyday from 8 A.M. to 10 P.M. and then until midnight on the 4th of July.

