Seattle officials hold closed-door meeting with CHOP protestors

SEATTLE - On Friday, city officials and protestors met behind closed doors at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Capitol Hill to talk about the future of the 'CHOP' protest zone.

In a meeting not announced to the public or media, Mayor Jenny Durkan, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, Andre Taylor, founder of Not This Time, and protesters talked about the CHOP.

Outside, church officials prevented dozens of people and news outlets from getting into the meeting.

Q13 asked Mayor Jenny Durkan for comment after the meeting, but she refused to give any statement.

Officials with Seattle Fire said Chief Scoggins was unavailable for interviews during the day.

The specifics of the meeting are unknown, however the protesters who made it inside for this meeting said they left feeling hopeful.

"I can understand their frustration of not being allowed in to hear the meeting. And what I must say is all of the protestors that were a part of the meeting, asked for [the meeting] to be live-streamed. We asked for it to have full transparency. It was by the mayor's orders that it not allowed to be live-streamed," said Mark Anthony.

Mark Anthony is a protestor and after this meeting, said there was a sense of hope and that change is possible.

“There was a lot of emotion from both sides and after discussing each other, we were able found out that we have more in common than what was separating us,” said Anthony.

Protesters said the city asked to remove the barriers from the street by Sunday.

At this time, there is no new information from city leaders about what topics were discussed in the meeting and what, if any, new decisions were made about the future of CHOP.