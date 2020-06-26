Seattle officials hold closed-door meeting with CHOP protesters

SEATTLE – Friday, city officials and protesters met behind closed doors at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Capitol Hill to talk about the CHOP

In a meeting not announced to the public or media, Mayor Jenny Durkan, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, Andre Taylor, founder of Not This Time, and protesters talked about the CHOP.

Outside, church officials prevented dozens of people and news outlets from getting into the meeting.

Q13 asked Mayor Jenny Durkan for comment after the meeting, but she refused to give any statement.

Officials with Seattle Fire said Chief Scoggins was unavailable for interviews during the day.

The specifics of the meeting are unknown, however the protesters who made it inside for this meeting say they left feeling hopeful.

“There was a lot of emotion from both sides and after discussing from both sides we found out there is more in common than what separates us,” said Mark Anthony.

Protesters say the city asked to remove the barriers from the street by Sunday.