Search continues for 2 missing hikers on Mount Rainier

LONGMIRE, Wash. — Mount Rainier National Park Rangers and mountain rescue association teams are still searching for two men who remained missing Friday.

Searchers said they do not want the public’s help in searching because of the dangerous late-season conditions.

They are looking for v=Vincent Djie, a 25-year-old Indonesian student who has been living in Seattle.

He’s been missing from the Longmire area for nearly seven days now.

The second missing hiker is 27-year-old Seattle native … Talal Sabbagh is also missing in a separate case in the Paradise region for about four days now.

Crews say there are unstable snow bridges right now that could put searchers at risk and possibly obscure important clues leading to their whereabouts.