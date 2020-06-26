SDOT shows up at Seattle’s CHOP in attempt to remove concrete barricades

SEATTLE — Seattle Department of Transportation workers showed up Friday morning in an attempt to remove concrete barricades at the CHOP protest zone.

The SDOT workers arrived around 6:00 a.m. Friday with trucks and heavy machinery.

An hour later no work had started, but workers were staging on 12th Ave. at the edges of the protest. But by 8:00 a.m., SDOT crews and the few police officers at the scene appeared to leave the area.

At least one protester was seen laying in the street, but moved a short time later.

Another protester kept saying “no agitating.” Several cars were also parked in the street on 12th Ave.

The message was that city workers were not there to break up the protests or remove tents, but rather to open up the streets to traffic again by removing the concrete barricades.

The only area where barricades were actually removed was on Pine St. near 13th Ave.

A spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Seattle police would not return to the East Precinct on Friday.

Officials also said they hoped to clear out Cal Anderson Park, which is filled with tents and car, later in the day.

How did we get here?

The collective of protesters, activists, educators and volunteers in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest was born after clashes with police who tear-gassed people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said earlier this week she believes a community-led re-envisioning of community safety — and the police department’s role in it — is needed and that the department is committed to doing this work.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has expressed support for the protest, calling it “a peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief and their desire to build a better world,” and the city has provided barricades to better protect participants. She has asked the police department to prepare models of what 20%, 30% and 50% budget cuts would look like.

But following several recent shootings in the area, Durkan said this week the city would wind down the protest zone, at first by encouraging demonstrators to leave, and that police would return to the precinct. But neither she nor Best have given specifics on when that would happen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.