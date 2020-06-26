Help ID well-disguised pot shop robbers; one armed with unique AK pistol, other carrying big garbage bag

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify two armed pot shop robbery suspects who struck late at night.

Surveillance video from the shop on Greenwood Ave. N. on Friday, May 29th shows a customer leaving in his car as the two suspects ask him if it’s open and then enter the store.

One suspect is armed with a gun and the other is carrying a garbage bag.

The video shows the gunman collecting the cash, dropping much of it on the ground, as the second suspect is stealing marijuana products and filling up his bag.

Then, the second suspect comes over and helps steal the cash, even then taking the employee tip jar and then having the nerve to demand the clerk give him more product.

“You know, as a former robbery detective, I watch how they approach people, sort of their body language. They’re nervous, but to me, it’s not their first time. They’re kind of controlled. You watch the weapon. It’s a dangerous thing. He’s pointing it around. They’re kind of bumbling things, cash, drop a little cash, but they load everything into this black garbage sack and before long, they’re out the door and they’re going northbound on Greenwood,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives believe the gun he was carrying is likely a Century Arms Micro Drako AK Pistol that comes with a 30 round magazine.

"These guys brag about what they do. They like to show off their stuff. Maybe somebody is showing it to you, or maybe you've heard of somebody that's carrying a gun like that,” said Carner.

The armed suspect was noticeably shorter than the other one, probably around 5'7" and he had a zipper on his face mask.

Detectives describe them as teenage males, possibly white.

If you know either of their names, or have any other information to help Seattle Police locate them, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS.