Help ID serial post office burglary suspect accused of stealing more than 100 packages, postal computer

WANTED IN KITSAP COUNTY —

United States Postal Service Inspectors need your help identifying a burglary suspect accused of targeting several post offices in Kitsap County.

Since early January, the same man is believed to have stolen more than 100 packages from post offices in Southworth, Keyport, Manchester and Tracyton.

In his latest heist in late June, Inspectors say he also stole a postal computer and financial documents.

Inspectors say he’s driving a red 1997 Dodge Neon.

Surveillance video from outside the post office in Southworth shows him walk across the street from his car to case the place for about ten minutes, before returning to his car and pulling it around into the parking lot to setup his big strike. “The suspect pulled his car up to the backdoor and actually piled just parcels, as many as he could fit into his car and drove off,” said U.S. Postal Inspector John Wiegand. “Stolen several parcels from the back and stolen a little bit of mail, as well and right now that’s a big impact on some of these communities. The post office, especially, in some of these small areas is playing a big and very vital role in life today. A lot of people are getting essential supplies and somebody’s coming out here to steal some of these things and it’s a little bit ridiculous.”

Inspector's think the suspect's in his 20's or 30's, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, slender, with short hair, but it's the way he has to get out of his car that Inspectors really want you to see. "We were able to determine from the video, he actually can't open the door from the inside. He has to reach out and open it from the outside of the vehicle, so we think that's a pretty distinctive characteristic of the vehicle, that somebody may recognize, or remember, so if you know that vehicle, you know who might be driving that vehicle, please let us know through Crime Stoppers. This is a federal crime to break into a post office and to do it four times at four different places is a big issue, so that's why we're out here and that's way we're asking for the communities help in this,” said Inspector Wiegand.

If you recognize him, or his Dodge Neon that inspectors say has flaking paint on parts of it, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS. It's anonymous and there's a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to the arrest of this prolific post office package burglar.