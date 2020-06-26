Help ID serial armed pot shop robbery suspects seen boldly pulling guns, but spooked by worker’s 911 call

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping you can help identify a pair of serial armed pot shop robbery suspects.

Surveillance photos show the two suspects inside PotZone at the corner of 72nd St. E. and E. McKinley Ave. just after 9pm on Sunday, June 7th.

Detectives say they were quickly thwarted by a worker calling 911 and ran off without getting anything.

Detectives say identifying them will help solve several similar cases. “Whenever we have multiple suspects brandishing firearms, you know that this is a planned event. They went into a marijuana store. Luckily there weren’t any customers in the store, just three employees. They weren’t successful with this robbery, but it sure wasn’t from a lack of trying. They were disguised. They had handguns out, so this makes us think that they’ve been involved in this type of behavior before and sure enough, we’ve done some looking and believe this isn’t the only store that they’ve victimized, or went in and attempted to rob at gunpoint, so we’re working with other agencies and we’re going to make sure and look around throughout the state to find out if these people are responsible for other robberies, or if they’ve actually hurt somebody or anything in the past, so that’s something we’re taking a look at,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

Detectives say the suspect in the maroon hoodie with the Nike Swoosh logo on the front is in his 20’s, around 5’8” and wore light gray pants and black and white shoes.

The robber in the black hoodie is believed to also be in his 20’s, about 6’2” and wore black sweats and white shoes.

If you recognize them, or know anything that can help get these two suspects identified for Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to any arrests in the case.