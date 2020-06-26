Help ID rookie-like armed gas station robber who left gun on counter, dropped money on floor

WANTED IN KIRKLAND —

Kirkland Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect last seen running towards NE 124th St.

Detectives say he walked into the 76 Gas Station at 12412 116th Ave NE on July 12th at 3:03am, demanded cash from the register and pointed a handgun at the clerk as he set a trash bag on the counter. The suspect then set the gun on the counter as he began emptying the cash register. It appears he forgot he had the trash bag with him, because he started stuffing the money into the waistband of his pants and dropping bills on the floor. He even leaned over to pick up some of the money while leaving the gun on the counter. “We are operating off the assumption that this may be his first robbery,” said Kirkland Police Det. Cpl. Cody Mann. The suspect eventually scooped-up the money, the gun and the trash bag and fled the business. It is unknown if there was a vehicle waiting for him, but none was seen.

"Our concern is that he got away with it successfully the first time, so he may try it again. With the way he handled the firearm, we are concerned someone may get hurt, even him, so we want to get him identified and into custody," said Det. Cpl. Mann.

Detectives say the suspect is an unknown race male who was wearing black pants, brown shoes with white soles, a dark blue sweatshirt with hood, white logo and white hood strings, black face mask, sunglasses, red baseball cap and gray or green mechanic-style gloves. He has a medium stock build and is 5'8" to 5'10" tall.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that helps police identify him. Submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).