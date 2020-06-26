Help ID crew of violent street robbers seen stealing iPhone from worker on break, putting gun to his head and assaulting him

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to identify any of four suspects who attacked and robbed a man who was taking a break from his job.

It happened outside the Metropolitan Market in lower Queen Anne on May 23rd at 1:45am.

The first suspect asked the victim for a lighter, which he handed him. The suspect then threw the lighter to a second suspect, pulled out a black handgun from his jacket and put it to the head of the victim. He demanded his wallet. The victim pushed the gun away and they struggled into the bushes. “Not only did they put the gun to his head, but one of them chopped him right across his throat, knocked the breath out of him. They could have collapsed his windpipe. It could have been a whole lot worse,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

During the fight, the victim's iPhone 10 XR fell on the ground. One of the suspects picked it up and stole it. The victim was able to get back inside the store and the suspects walked West on Roy St. The victim was not able to track his phone, because the suspects turned it off.

The victim described all four suspects as black men between 6'1" and 6'3”. One of the suspects was carrying something with a green laser. The gunman had a medium build, 18 to 22 years old, 170 to 180 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. You will remain anonymous. If you know any of them, submit a tip through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, or submit tips at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).