Will Americans get a second coronavirus stimulus check? Your top questions answered

President Trump signaled this week that he supports sending a second round of direct cash payments to Americans still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic lockdown.

Asked during an interview by Scripps reporter Joe St. George whether he plans to give another stimulus check to some Americans, Trump said: “Yeah we are. We are.”

“We will be doing another stimulus package,” he added. “It’ll be very good, it’ll be very generous.”

The president has told privately aides he believes that another issuance of checks to Americans could improve the nation’s economy and bolster his chances for reelection in November, according to The Washington Post.

RELATED: US sent $1.4 billion in coronavirus relief payments to dead people

The White House has not officially taken a stance on a second stimulus payment. Trump declined to say how much money Americans could see. He said he expected the proposal to receive bipartisan support and projected it would happen within the next couple of weeks. “You’ll find out about it,” he said. “You’ll find out.”

Here are the answers to some of the most popular questions about a second stimulus payment.

Will there be a second stimulus check?

Maybe. Lawmakers largely agree that a fourth aid package is necessary, but remain divided over which specific policy measures to include.

There is not a second stimulus check yet, but some key players, including Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, have acknowledged that the option is on the table. Congress authorizes spending; Senate Republicans are expected to work in tandem with the White House to draft legislation, with some input from Democrats. Some Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have said another payment is necessary for some Americans’ survival.

The only proposal that’s been passed by either chamber of Congress is the HEROES Act, the massive $3 trillion relief package put forward by House Democrats. Among other things, it includes a second one-time payment of up to $1,200 to some Americans. However, the legislation has stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

When will we know if there’s a second stimulus check?

White House officials have said they do not intend to pass more relief measures until at least the beginning of July. The Senate is not scheduled to return from its two-week summer recess until July 20, making it unlikely that a fourth round of aid is passed before then.

On March 25, Trump signed into law the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which sent one-time payments of up to $1,200 to Americans earning less than $99,000. About three weeks later, on April 15, the IRS began distributing the money to tens of millions of Americans via direct deposit.

At the beginning of June, the IRS said it had distributed some 159 million payments, worth more than $267 billion. Of those checks, 120 million were sent via direct deposit; 35 million by check; and 4 million were made in the form of a prepaid debit card.

RELATED: New CDC model predicts up to 150,000 American COVID-19 deaths by mid-July