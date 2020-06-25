New NHL Seattle Arena will be called ‘Climate Pledge Arena’

SEATTLE — The new arena at Seattle Center will be called Climate Pledge Arena.

Amazon, Oak View Group and NHL Seattle made the announcement about the new arena on Thursday.

“Today Oak View Group, NHL Seattle in partnership with Amazon is announcing that the New Arena at Seattle Center will be named Climate Pledge Arena and will be the first Zero Carbon certified arena in the world,” the partners announced in a news release. “This unprecedented partnership is the first of its kind in sports and entertainment and is a commitment to tackle the most pressing problem facing our planet, climate change.”

Welcome to the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world.@amazon, #NHLSeattle & @oakviewgroup are excited to announce a partnership to name our future home Climate Pledge Arena & use our platform to take action against climate change → https://t.co/BrbV4rDOOO pic.twitter.com/I6FBf1euIK — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) June 25, 2020

CEO Jeff Bezos also shared the news Thursday on social media:

“I’m excited to announce that Amazon has bought the naming rights to the historic Seattle arena previously known as KeyArena. Instead of calling it Amazon Arena, we’re naming it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. It will be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world, generate zero waste from operations and events, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL.”

Highlights of the arena partnership include: