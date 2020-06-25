Crews battle two-alarm fire in Seattle’s International District

SEATTLE — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Thursday morning at a building in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.
Crews were called to the scene before 5:00 a.m. at 8th Ave. S. and S. Lane St.
According to the Seattle Fire Department, nobody was hurt in the fire. Crews said it was under control around 6:30 a.m.
Residents and businesses in the area were told to close their windows to keep out smoke.
Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 was slow moving through the area into downtown Seattle.