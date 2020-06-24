Walter Kelley’s former co-anchors reminisce about their time together on Q13 News

All this week we are celebrating Walter Kelley. He clearly deserves it after spending 23 remarkable years at Q13 News.

Walter always says the best part of his time here at “The Q” is the people! And a few of his former co-workers had some meaningful messages for him.

Including Marni Hughes who spent eight years on the anchor desk with Walter. She says Walter taught her so much including how to enjoy the moment and laugh along the way.

Former Q13 sports director Dan Devone is also a huge Walter fan. Dan and Walter were part of the original news team that launched news at Q13 back in 1997.

During his 13 years at Q13, Dan became close to Walter’s family, and he had a message about what makes Walter so unique.

Week of Walter

We’re both happy and sad to declare this the Week of Walter on Q13 News — as we salute our friend as he gets ready to embark on a new adventure.

Make sure to tune in every night at 10:00 p.m. — as we salute Walter after nearly a quarter-century at Q13 FOX.

And then on Thursday night — join us for the ultimate Walter Kelley blowout celebration.

We’re going to share memories and stories about Walter’s 23-years here — and there just might be a couple surprises in the mix. That’s Thursday, June 25 on Q13 News at 10:00 p.m.