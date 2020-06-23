Student athletes anxiously await return of high school football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – The pandemic halted school athletics earlier this year and parents and students everywhere want to know if this year’s high school football season might also be a bust.

This week the Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association revealed new guidance for student athletes and coaches. There are big changes for how kids can practice and play with sanitation and safety top of mind.

The association says it’s not likely every student will be able to play like they did last year, adding that games and competition will also likely look different.

“Your senior year of football,” said Chase Coalson, “It’s your biggest year, recruiting wise.”

Coalson is about to enter his senior year at Peninsula High School near Gig Harbor. He dreams of playing in college but those dreams might now be out of reach.

“Something I’ve been looking forward to my whole life and thinking that it might not come it hurts,” he said.

Jake Smith is about to start his junior year at Mount Si High School. But this year both practices and games will look very different, if they happen at all across the state.

“Do what’s right but let’s not over rotate,” said Jake’s dad, Bo Smith.

The WIAA this week announced new guidance for high school sports ranging from cheerleading to volleyball.

For football, kids will only be allowed to practice in small groups.

Changing and showering in locker rooms won’t be allowed and sharing the football will be discouraged, among other changes.

Before any of those regulations are enacted, being able to practice depends on the reopening phase designated for the county each individual school district operates.

Competition between teams require both teams to be in Phase 4.

“State tournaments could look differently,” said Mick Hoffman from the WIAA, saying most competitions could be regionalized instead.

No matter the requirements, coaches say student athletics help teach kids life lessons beyond the goal line.

“This adversity we’re going through now is going to give us a chance to be better,” said Peninsula High School Athletic Director Ross Filkins.

Pandemic or not, parents know any return to normalcy is welcome after weeks of worry and uncertainty.

“Anything we can do to be safe, play football, the more important it is,” said Chris Coalson, Chase’s father.

The guidelines issued by the WIAA are only preliminary and are subject to change.