Limelight Pet Project: Meet Mia Farrow!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are featuring a sweet dog named Mia Farrow who is a six-year-old Plott Hound mix.

This girl is looking for her forever home so Q13 has partnered with Limelight Pet Project to help get her adopted. If you think Mia is the dog for you, Motley Zoo Animal Rescue is holding virtual meetings right now.

For more information, you can email adopt@motleyzoo.org to request an application.

Once you've filled that out and it gets sent back, the folks at the shelter will get you and Mia connected as soon and as safe as possible.