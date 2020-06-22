Council worries emergency access to CHOP not sustainable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Three people were the target of gun violence this weekend while inside the protest zone in Capitol Hill called CHOP. One teenager died from his injuries.

After the violence elected leaders and first responders warn dispatching first aid inside the protest zone can be tricky.

While the Seattle Fire Department is used to running towards danger, a spokesperson insists exceptionally dangerous incidents like the shootings that unfolded this weekend, require department medics to first wait for police officers to first secure the scene.

Monday morning city council members reacted to the violence and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced in a statement that while daytime activities remained peaceful, the reality after sundown changed drastically.

“We want to make sure firefighters and EMT’s have access to do their jobs,” said Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. “That is critical.”

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, a man inside the CHOP live-streamed the moments gunfire ripped through the neighborhood for the second day in a row.

Police say a 17-year-old was shot near Cal Anderson Park. Just the day before, two more people inside CHOP were also shot.

In both shooting incidents, all the victims were rushed to Harborview Medical Center by private vehicles.

A 33-year-old man remains in critical condition at Harborview while the other victim; a 19-year-old man died from his injuries.

Councilmember Herbold said the current procedure requires anyone needing medical attention has to be escorted to the CHOP perimeter or may not be able to be assisted.

“I really don’t think that’s a sustainable operation,” she said.

Police said both shootings remain under investigation and the suspect(s) remain outstanding.