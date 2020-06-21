USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer talks Chambers, U.S. Open future on “Q It Up Sports”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Bodenhamer, a Pacific Northwest native and the USGA's senior managing director of championships, joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to reflect on the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and to discuss the future of Chambers in regards to the potential of hosting a future U.S. Open.

"It's on our radar - we love Chambers Bay," Bodenhamer said.

Bodenhamer also confirmed that the USGA would support the idea of Chambers Bay one day hosting an annual PGA Tour event and that it would not jeopardize the potential of a U.S. Open returning to the site.

Full interview above.