Information about COVID-19 testing in Washington

USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer talks Chambers, U.S. Open future on “Q It Up Sports”

Posted 10:37 PM, June 21, 2020, by
Data pix.

John Bodenhamer, a Pacific Northwest native and the USGA's senior managing director of championships, joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to reflect on the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and to discuss the future of Chambers in regards to the potential of hosting a future U.S. Open.

"It's on our radar - we love Chambers Bay," Bodenhamer said.

Bodenhamer also confirmed that the USGA would support the idea of Chambers Bay one day hosting an annual PGA Tour event and that it would not jeopardize the potential of a U.S. Open returning to the site.

Full interview above.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.