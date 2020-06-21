Father’s Day deals at local, chain restaurants around Seattle

SEATTLE–This year, Father’s Day may look different from others, considering the various coronavirus restrictions on indoor dining. However, local and national restaurant chains are still promoting celebratory meals that can be carry-out or delivery options.

Here are several local Puget Sound restaurants and chains that are offering special deals today, in case dad isn’t in the mood for a regular home-cooked meal.

Pioneer Square D&E, Famous Fried Chicken-– The family-owned restaurant Pioneer Square restaurant specializes in tropical drinks and is open later today serving cocktails and Mike’s Hawaiian Shaved Ice.

Gravy Vashon: A ferry ride away on Vashon Island, Chef Neeley will prepare fresh-caught mussels and Dungenous crab with a Father’s Day Low Country Boil Gravy Takeout. In an Instagram post, the restaurant stated they will also donate proceeds from Camp Colvos Soul Stout to Black Lives Matter of King County.

Benihana: The Japanese hibachi chain is delivering family meals for Father’s Day that can feed two, four or six people.

Jack’s BBQ: Texas BBQ pitmaster and proprietor, Jack Timmons’ Seattle restaurants and butcher shops specialize in wood-smoked beef and pork products. The Father’s Day special includes “Flinstone’s-sized beef ribs” available to pre-order online today.

Serious TakeOut (Serious Pie): Chef Tom Douglass is serving a Father’s Day special at the Ballard restaurant, with a delicious three-course meal including smoked salmon and goat cheese appetizers, grilled bread salad with chicken or salmon and for dessert, Dahlia Bakery’s pecan pie. Weekend brunch options available too.

Denny’s: The American-style diner chain is offering Shareable Family Packs for dad’s special day and included a $5 off “FAMILYPACK” code that can be used in addition to free delivery. Families get to pick from more than 10 of Denny’s options, including the Grand Slam Pack, Lumberjack Slam Pack and Breakfast & Burger Combo Pack.

TGI Fridays: The weekend-minded casual dining chain has two options for dads who are looking to celebrate. The first option is a 12-ounce New York strip steak entrée with his choice of sides.

TGI’s second option, the Surf & Turf Kit, is perfect for any dad who enjoys eating restaurant-quality food at home. The kit includes uncooked flat iron steak, chicken breasts, salmon and shrimp as well as the restaurant’s signature seasonings, glaze and parmesan butter, mashed potatoes, lemon-butter broccoli, breadsticks, salad and dressing.