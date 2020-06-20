Family members protest for rights of prisoners in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, WA - Friday, a small group of people worked to raise awareness for the needs of Washington State inmates during COVID -19

This week we are hearing about the first COVID-19 related death of an inmate in Washington.

Sixty three year old Victor Bueno, incarcerated at Coyote Ridge for violating a protective order and set to be released this fall, died on Wednesday.

In Olympia, a group of people rallied not just in his name, but for all prisoners.

“Folks like Victor Bueno have paid with their lives and we’re afraid there will be more of that,” said Kristen Bowling.

Bowling was one of the people protesting for change.

This situation is especially terrifying for her because her partner is an inmate at Coyote Ridge.

“It makes me feel horrendous. I’ve spent the entire day yesterday with his mother crying,” said Bowling.

Like Bowling, each one of the people protesting has a loved one who is incarcerated in a Washington State Prison.

While their numbers are small, they are hoping to make a big impact.

“We’re going to continue doing this. We’re going to continue being voices. If we have to stand just two of us, we’re going to do it until things change, and do I think things can change, absolutely,” said Kehaulani Walker.

Their goal is to get COVID-19 testing done for all Washington State prison inmates and employees and then follow up with earned releases and transfers for inmates who test negative.