1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Seattle’s ‘CHOP’ zone, police say

SEATTLE— One person was killed and another critically injured after a shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill protest zone early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. in CHOP -- or “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone -- on 10th Avenue and East Pine Street, near Cal Anderson Park, police confirmed in a statement and via Twitter.

Police investigating shooting at 10th Avenue and East Pine. Will update with additional information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 20, 2020

Updated information on overnight homicide inside protest zone. https://t.co/AcmOeR06ZW — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 20, 2020

Two men with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Harborview Medical Center at about 3 a.m., said hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

A 19-year-old man died at the hospital and the other man was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Around 10 a.m., Seattle Police released new information about the shooting, stating when officers arrived and tried to find the victim of the shooting, they were met by a violent crowd "that prevented officers safe access to the victims," officials said.

Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times initially that she didn’t know whether police had taken anyone into custody and that she had no immediate details about how the shooting unfolded.