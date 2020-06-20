1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Seattle’s ‘CHOP’ zone, police say

SEATTLE— One person was killed and another critically injured after a shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill protest zone early Saturday morning, authorities said.
The shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. in CHOP -- or “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone -- on 10th Avenue and East Pine Street, near Cal Anderson Park, police confirmed in a statement and via Twitter.
Two men with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Harborview Medical Center at about 3 a.m., said hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.
A 19-year-old man died at the hospital and the other man was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Around 10 a.m., Seattle Police released new information about the shooting, stating when officers arrived and tried to find the victim of the shooting, they were met by a violent crowd "that prevented officers safe access to the victims," officials said.
Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times initially that she didn’t know whether police had taken anyone into custody and that she had no immediate details about how the shooting unfolded.
Investigators were reviewing public-sourced video and body-camera video for clues and authorities planned to disclose more information about the shooting later, Truscott said.
At this time, officers are currently looking for a suspect. No descriptions were given. Detectives are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.
Protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in the wake of demonstrations against police violence since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.
Police have largely retreated from the zone after clashes with protesters ended with people throwing things at police and police tear-gassing people and using other crowd-control munitions.
City officials have said they are still communicating with protest leaders, who had pledged to keep the peace in the zone.