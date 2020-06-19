Truck driver rushed to hospital after semi crashes, catches fire on I-90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTON, Wash. -- A truck driver was rushed to the hospital after the semi crashed into a guardrail and caught fire Friday afternoon near Snoqualmie Pass.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the semi hit a guardrail before catching fire near milepost 63 shortly before 3:00 p.m. The crash is about ten miles from Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County.

The driver was listed in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries at Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg.

Check our live traffic map here

Trooper John Bryant said one westbound lane was getting by the scene of the crash as of 4:00 p.m. Traffic was backed up from the top of Easton Hill to the crash scene.

#Update: Right lane and shoulder still blocked for cleanup. Backup is from the top of Easton Hill to collision scene. https://t.co/W41SIIfofM pic.twitter.com/f3hpLfjzaE — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) June 19, 2020

Eastbound traffic was almost moving slowly past the scene.