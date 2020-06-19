Thousands being tested for Covid-19 at free testing sites in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Two former Washington state emission stations are now finishing up two weeks of serving the public as a drive-thru Covid-19 clinic.

Since June 5, about 12,000 people have gotten tested for Covid-19 between the north and south Seattle locations.

Lt. Brian Wallace of the Seattle Fire Department said the rate of infection is less than 1 percent.

“Ideally we’re going to see people as close to the first onset of symptoms as possible. Even mild symptoms, fatigue, a headache,” said Lt. Wallace. “We don’t want people who are asymptomatic to fill up the testing at the expense of those who have symptoms. So we’re encouraging people to come at the first onset of symptoms.”

The city of Seattle and UW Medicine partnered to make free testing available for people who live, work or visit Seattle.

If you have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 or are suspected of having the virus, you’re being encouraged to get tested.

The testing process doesn’t take much time at all. You're encouraged to register online and make an appointment to speed things up,

The test itself only lasts about a minute. A swab is used to take a sample from the back of your throat through each nostril.

Each visitor is given a unique QR code that will instantly take them to find test results online.

If you test positive, you will get a phone call. A state or county health professional may seek out who you’ve had close contact with to contain the virus.

“My dream would be this, in a year or so, is turned into a drive-thru vaccination clinic where we can move into the next phase of combatting and defeating this virus,” said Lt. Wallace.

In the meantime, health care workers support widespread testing as a reopening tool.

“I’m coming out here to get tested because I’ve been taking part in the protests over the last several weeks,” said Kelsey Timmer from Seattle. “I think anyone who is able to should get tested just so we have more data about it.”

Timmer scheduled her appointment online, and the test was finished in a matter of minutes.

“It didn’t tickle, but it didn’t quite hurt. It was a very odd experience that I don’t think I’ve ever felt before,” said Timmer.

The Covid-19 testing sites in the SoDo and Aurora neighborhoods are free. Up to 800 people can get tested a day at each clinic.