The first day of summer will feel a lot like spring in western Washington

SEATTLE -- Friday is the last day of spring and it'll feel like summer. Saturday is the first day of summer and it'll feel like spring.

Friday we'll see clouds thicken up but we stay dry. We'll top out around 80, about 10 degrees above normal.

Saturday is the Summer Solstice. At 2:43 p.m., the sun will reach its northernmost position in its transit – the Tropic of Cancer. Of course, it’s the earth that’s moving relative to the sun. We’ll have almost 16 hours of daylight, which is almost 7 and a half hours more than the shortest day of the year, the Winter Solstice.

The weather for tomorrow, the Summer Solstice, will be cloudy with showers. It'll be cooler too, with highs around 70, which is normal for this time of year.

Sunday, Father’s Day, it looks like a chance of some lingering showers in the morning, then we’ll dry up, see a little sun, and top out around 70, which seems pretty nice for Dad's Day.

Next week, summer takes hold! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.