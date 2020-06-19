Seattle organization commemorates Juneteenth by calling for police accountability

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Several people spent the Juneteeth holiday educating themselves about police brutality. A Seattle organization called “Not This Time” hosted an event calling on accountability in law enforcement.

People who lost loved ones by police use of deadly force spoke at the event, as well as several elected officials including Mayor Jenny Durkan and Congressman Adam Smith. Event coordinators, Andre and Dove Taylor, said there is a lot of enthusiasm in Washington about reform in law enforcement. The couple urged the crowd to use that energy towards specific areas for change.

“We the have eyes and ears of the nation. Black people, what are we going to do?” said Dove Taylor, addressing several dozens of people in attendance.

People of all ages, races and backgrounds at the event reflected on the injustices of the past and present in Washington and across the country.

“I’ve seen the riots in the 60’s. And here we are today, and nothing has changed. It’s in fact worse on some instances,” said Norma Ewing, an event participant.

Not This Time hosted the event at Judkins Park in Seattle to promote justice, equity and police accountability. Congressman Smith said systemic racism and excessive force are issues his team continues working to address.

“The problem with all manner of different aspects of our law enforcement policy in this country have been evident for years. I think there is a great opportunity now to seize upon this movement, this awakening to make subsequent policy changes,” said Smith.

Their call for change was part of their commemoration of Juneteenth—a national holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the United States. It’s a holiday people of all ages are still learning about now.

“I grew up not knowing black history. It wasn’t taught to me. I’m still learning bits and pieces as we go,” said Ewing.

“I would like to [learn] because it’s part of the history that this country has been built off of,” said Cecilia Plsenke, a high school student.

Building a hopeful future will require the young people to be part of the effort. It’s why several children attended the event to take notes.

“I wanted to learn and listen to black leaders because it’s important. And we need to know more about what’s going on,” said Plsenke.

“It’s going to be them to carry this torch. It’s going to be them to make sure that equality, justice is here for everybody for future generations,” said Ewing.