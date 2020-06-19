Peace Arch park closed on Canadian side of border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Peace Arch park that sits on the border between Washington state and British Columbia is closed again on the Canadian side after reopening five weeks ago.

Park officials say they closed it in response to a drastic spike in visits, but Washington's side of the park remains open.

The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed since March 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The closure has been extended through at least July 21.

People have been using the park as a meeting place for Americans and Canadians who can't cross the border by vehicle due to coronavirus restrictions.

The park was built between Canada and the U.S. near Blaine, Washington, to honor the lasting peace between the two countries.

It was the first of its kind in the world and has been there since 1921.