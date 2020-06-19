King County approved for Phase 2 reopening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA -- The state's most populous county has been approved for Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor's office announced Friday morning that King County has been approved for Phase 2, leaving only three counties in the state -- Yakima, Benton and Franklin -- in Phase 1 or a modified version of Phase 1. Benton and Franklin have submitted Phase 2 applications to the state, but the applications are on pause. Yakima's cases are rising at an alarming rate and the county is still in Phase 1, Inslee said earlier this week.

Island, Lewis and Mason counties have been approved to move to Phase 3.

A total of three counties are in Phase 1, two counties are in a modified version of Phase 1, 19 counties are in Phase 2 and 15 counties are in Phase 3.

Cowlitz, Kittitas, and Thurston counties have applied to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Under Phase 2, the following businesses can reopen:

Remaining manufacturing

Additional construction phases

In-home/domestic services

Retail

Real estate

Professional services/office-based businesses

Hair and nail salons/barbers

Pet grooming

Restaurants and taverns (at <50% capacity and no bar area seating)

Gatherings with up to five people from outside your household per week.

Outdoor recreation and fitness with five or fewer people from outside your household (camping, beaches, etc.)

Drive-in theaters

Libraries (curbside pickup)

Businesses approved to move into a new phase must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in the state's guidance to reopen.

Here's what's allowed under Phase 3:

Outdoor group recreation (50 or fewer people)

Gyms, public pools, fitness centers (at <50 percent capacity)

Gatherings of up to 50 people

Church gatherings of up to 400 people or 50 percent capacity (whichever is less)

Non-essential travel

Restaurants/taverns at <75 percent capacity, no more than 10 at a table

Theaters at <50 percent capacity

Bar areas at <25 percent capacity

Libraries and museums

Customer-facing government services

All other businesses and events except night clubs and gatherings of more than 50 people