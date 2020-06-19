First inmate in Washington dies of Covid-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An inmate who died at a hospital this week is the first state inmate to die of Covid-19.

According to the state Department of Corrections, 63-year-old Victor Bueno died Wednesday. He had been hospitalized since May 31.

Bueno was an inmate at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, the site of the largest Covid-19 prison outbreak in the state. According to DOC, 91 inmates and 38 employees have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday - roughly two-thirds of the cases in the entire state DOC system.

Bueno had been in custody since September 2017 for violating a protective order in Kitsap County. He was set to be released in September.

The second-largest prison outbreak is at the Monroe Correctional Complex, where corrections officer Berisford Morse worked when he contracted Covid-19 and later died from complications linked to the virus.