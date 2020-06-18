Two 19-year-olds killed in Pierce County crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two 19-year-olds were killed in a car crash Thursday morning in the Waller area.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the car was traveling at a high speed on 72nd St. E. when the driver lost control in a curve, rolled across the road and crashed into a tree.

Deputies said the driver, a 19-year-old man, and the passenger, a 19-year-old woman, both died at the scene. They have not been identified.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.