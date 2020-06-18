Suspended baseball season hits stadium vendors hard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE--It's the kind of evening that's just perfect for a baseball game, a warm summer night, yet you could likely hear a pin drop outside of the stadiums in SODO. "It's unthinkable for me to see this, it's a ghost town," says Albert Griffin of Al's Gourmet Sausages. Al's been serving fans for over 26 years, he says it's all about the season. "You can look at it now we totally depend on the games."

For many, staying afloat without baseball season is near impossible. Last month, Pyramid Alehouse permanently shut it's doors after serving Seattle for over 30 years. "My income now is probably at 30%, it's not even comparable but I'm not complaining because I'm surviving," says Al.

Farshid Varmini, owner of People's Burger food truck and Pioneer grill hot dogs stands feels Al's pain. Farshid opened up his restaurant, Gantry Public House, was opened across the street from the stadiums just two weeks before having to shut down. "We're probably down at least 85% so its a big drop." Farshid explains not having games changes everything. Unlike most eateries in the city, entering phase 1.5 or phase 2 doesn't really help. "For us it's a little different because we rely on stadium traffic, so we could be in stage 3 and we'll be in the same situation. Until we're in phase 4 and stadiums allow fans, we'll be hurting a little bit."

"I feel for the ones who just started out, they're the ones that really having a very very very hard time, I just found out there's a couple food trucks that are gonna go down, so that's the hard part watching those guys because I was once there at that point starting out too," says Al.

If you want to check out Al's Gourmet Sausages his truck is now parked at REI park each afternoon. Gantry's Public House will be open on Fridays starting 6/19/2020.