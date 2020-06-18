Seattle Police Department employee charged in I-5 road rage shooting case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A Seattle Police Department employee was charged Thursday in connection with a road rage shooting that happened last weekend on I-5 South in Federal Way.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Peter Lewis-Fernando Garrido with first-degree assault, a felony.

According to Washington State Patrol, troopers responded about 1 p.m. Saturday to a shooting on I-5 near South 320th.

Investigators said the 30-year-old suspect, Garrido, and the victim were involved in a road rage incident on the interstate that prompted the victim to pull over to the right shoulder so the suspect could pass.

Troopers said Garrido also pulled onto the shoulder behind the victim, who then got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect who had pulled up behind him. The suspect, a civilian employee for SPD, reportedly grabbed a handgun from his glovebox and shot the other man in the abdomen as he walked away.

The suspect left the scene in a 2013 Mazda while the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in stable condition.

Garrido is scheduled to appear in court on July 1.