WATCH LIVE: Families of police shooting victims gather in Seattle to talk reform, accountability
Information about COVID-19 testing in Washington

Mrs. Butterworth’s undergoing ‘brand review’ after Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s announce redesigns

Posted 9:36 AM, June 18, 2020, by
Data pix.

Mrs. Butterworth's brand is another one that will be getting an updated image, after Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima are both reported to be undergoing redesigns in an effort to “eliminate racial bias” in the products.

Conagra Brands, which owns the Mrs. Butterworth's line of syrups -- bottled in the shape of a woman -- and pancake mixes, announced Wednesday that it has begun “a complete brand and packaging review” of the breakfast staple.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/17: Mrs. Butterworths products seen displayed on supermarket shelves.
After decisions by Aunt Jemima and Uncle Bens to overhaul their imaging in the wake of renewed calls for racial equality, Conagra Brands announced Wednesday it has begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth's. The Mrs. Butterworth's brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother, Conagra Brands said in a statement Wednesday. We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values.. (Photo by Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In a statement to Fox News, the brand said that Mrs. Butterworth's is “intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother.” However, Conagra acknowledged that the packaging might be problematic.

“We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values,” the company said.

Related Story
After 130 years, Aunt Jemima will vanish from packaging

“We understand that our actions help play an important role in eliminating racial bias and as a result, we have begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth’s,” the statement continued. “It's heartbreaking and unacceptable that racism and racial injustices exist around the world. We will be part of the solution. Let’s work together to progress toward change.”

Earlier Wednesday, Quaker Oats announced it would be undergoing a complete rebranding for its Aunt Jemima products “to make progress toward racial equality.”

Mars Inc. entity Uncle Ben’s will also be getting a new “visual identity” in an effort to “evolve” the brand and “stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices,” a spokesperson told Fox News.

A date was not set for the brand updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.