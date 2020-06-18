Labor Council that represents 100,000 King County workers expels Seattle police union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – A local labor council that represents 150 unions and 100,000 workers in King County has ousted the Seattle police union from its group.

A spokesperson for the MLK Labor Council said 55 percent of delegates voted in favor of expelling the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG), the 1,300-member police labor union.

The MLK Labor Council is the area’s largest and advocates on behalf of its members, including during contract negotiations.

“Any union that is part of our labor council needs to be actively working to dismantle racism in their institution and society at large. Unfortunately, the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild has failed to do that work and are no longer part of our council," the organization said on Twitter after the vote.

Two weeks ago, the MLK Labor Council said it would expel SPOG if it didn’t admit racism is a problem in law enforcement and agree to address the issue during contract negotiations.

Members of local labor unions - from health care workers to teachers to Seattle city employees - gathered at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle Wednesday to rally against SPOG and demand change.

“If people are very invested in protecting the working conditions of police, even though it disproportionately impacts black folks and indigenous people of color, then we have to question the mechanism to support police who are continuing to brutalize our communities,” said Isaura Jimenez Guerra, a teacher and member of Highline Education Association.

“Police are not part of our labor movement, and it’s really important for the MLK Labor Council to kick SPOG out,” said Rupika Madhavan, a teacher and member of Highline Education Association.

So far, the Seattle Police Officers Guild has not made any public statements about the MLK Labor Council’s decision, but before the vote, SPOG's president told The Seattle Times that the union wanted to stay involved with the labor council and is "willing to learn."