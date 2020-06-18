King County reminds public to practice social distancing as summer weather and recreation approaches

KING COUNTY – As Washington approaches its summer season, health officials said everyone still needs to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Several people spent their Thursday outdoors in the 70-degree weather at different parks and beaches in King County. Many visitors at Alki Beach said it was the kind of weather they’ve been waiting for since the pandemic began.

“It’s like a breath of fresh air,” said Teodoro Boado, visiting Alki Beach.

Fresh air is the cure for cabin fever as more people get outdoors to enjoy the sunshine. As they leave the wet spring season behind, several people said the threat of COVID-19 continues ahead.

“It’s a little bit of a catch-22 because we don’t want to add to the crowds. But at the same time, it’s summer and we’re trying to do our part to be responsible and also enjoy the weather,” said Lauren Thayer, visiting Alki Beach.

The Washington State Department of Health said it is understandable people want to get back to their pre-pandemic lives this summer. However, representatives are reminding people what they do now controls the fate for others in the community.

“Everyone thinks about looking out for the old and the vulnerable. But Lauren’s pregnant. And so, we’re always mindful everywhere we go,” said Max Thayer, visiting Alki Beach.

Public Health-Seattle & King County said people and their actions will also determine how quickly the area can move into the next phase of the Safe Start Washington plan.

“It is important to remember that this is a gradual process. There are still cases of COVID-19 in our county, and we need to continue to decrease the numbers in order to be eligible for new phases,” said Colette Cosner, a county health department representative.

A new phase, new operations and new dining service is what the staff is adjusting for at Harry’s Beach House.

“We’ve taken steps to properly distance the tables, we’ve taken out table from the dining room,” said Derek Lauck, the restaurants general manager. “We’re just asking people to be smart and to be considerate of those that are around them and also to our staff.”

As more places fill up with visitors to take in the sights, others are asking people to bring their healthy hygiene and social distancing skills with them.

“We’re wearing our masks wherever we’re indoors and when we’re on crowded sidewalks,” said Lauren Thayer.

“Keep social distancing, wash your hands all the time, hand hygiene,” said Boado.

King County health officials said they anticipate hearing back from the state early next week about their phase 2 application. They said it’s going to the public’s responsibly to keep the community safe and healthy as more options become available in the area.