Three hurt, one arrested after car plows into Portland protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Three people were hurt and one was arrested after a driver plowed into a crowd of protesters in Portland overnight.

According to Portland Police, it happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday near SW 3rd Avenue and Alder Street hours into multiple demonstrations in the city.

The driver was going the wrong way on streets and struck several demonstrators at a high rate of speed before fleeing the scene.

Two people went to local hospitals in an ambulance, while another was taken in a personal vehicle. All of the injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

The suspect vehicle also struck at least one other vehicle and a barrier.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was arrested after he stopped his car and fled on foot. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of felony hit and run (3 counts), reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance (hash).

No other arrests were made during the overnight protests, though police report that protesters took a flag from a police precinct, locked police inside the building, and lit the flag on fire. One person was injured by the burning flag.