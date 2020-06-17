Inslee: Yakima County must do more to prevent coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Residents of Yakima County must do more to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, which has hit the area in central Washington particularly hard, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday.

Yakima County has 250,000 residents, but has recorded more than 5,700 cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total in the state after much more populous King County.

“This virus is on a rampage in this beautiful valley,″ Inslee, a former long-time resident of Yakima County, said during a news conference at Yakima Valley College.

The Democratic governor called the virus a sort of “earthquake″ that was devastating the economy here. A big reason the valley has so many cases is that too many people are refusing to wear masks, Inslee said.