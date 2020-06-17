Latest coverage on protests in Seattle

Georgia the Giraffe spreads joy to Redmond shoppers

Posted 8:51 AM, June 17, 2020, by , Updated at 08:52AM, June 17, 2020

REDMOND, Wash. — In trying times, there are people doing their part to spread positivity any way they can.

Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver introduces us to one of those people. She’s using a paint brush, a sidewalk and an outfit you can’t miss to do one simple thing — bring a smile to your face — even if just for a moment.

