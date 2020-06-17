Georgia the Giraffe spreads joy to Redmond shoppers

REDMOND, Wash. — In trying times, there are people doing their part to spread positivity any way they can.
Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver introduces us to one of those people. She’s using a paint brush, a sidewalk and an outfit you can’t miss to do one simple thing — bring a smile to your face — even if just for a moment.
Do you have a unique/inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told? Send Michael Driver an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com.