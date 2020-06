Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALL CITY, Wash. -- Two men are dead after a shooting Monday night in Fall City.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded about 10 p.m. to a shooting on Southeast Issaquah-Fall City Road.

When deputies arrived, one man had been shot, and another shot himself in front of deputies.

The sheriff's office has not released additional information. The investigation is ongoing.