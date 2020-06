Trump to sign executive order on police reform Tuesday

President Donald Trump is set to announce executive actions on police reform Tuesday in response to growing calls for action in the wake of George Floyd’s death and other black Americans.

Senate Republicans are also preparing a package of policing changes, a sudden shift for the Republican Party, demonstrating how quickly widespread protests over police brutality and racial injustice are transforming national politics.

Trump’s executive has three main components to it, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.

First, it would include establishing a database that tracks police officers who garner complaints about excessive use of force in their records — and stopping them from going from one police force to another.

The order would also establish a national credentialing system that would give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices.

The last part entails “co-responder programs” to help law enforcement on calls related to mental health and homelessness and addiction.

Trump is scheduled to announce the order and give remarks from the White House Rose Garden at 12 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declared that Republicans are developing “a serious proposal to reform law enforcement.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee will also gavel in Tuesday afternoon for an extensive hearing on “Police Use of Force and Community Relations,” drawing testimony from the nation’s leading civil rights and law enforcement leaders.

“Now is the time to reimagine a more fair and just society in which all people are safe,” Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, will tell senators, according to advance testimony obtained by The Associated Press.

The nationwide outcry “is anything but a reaction to one isolated incident or the misconduct of a few ‘bad apples,’” Gupta says. “The outcry is a response to the other horrific killings of Black people by police.”

While the emerging GOP package isn’t as extensive as sweeping Democratic proposals, which are headed for a House vote next week, it includes perhaps the most far-reaching proposed changes to policing procedures from the party long aligned with a “law and order” approach.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the sole African American Republican in the Senate, has been crafting the GOP legislative package, which will include new restrictions on police chokeholds and greater use of police body cameras, among other provisions.

Scott, who said he spoke with Trump about the legislation over the weekend, warned Monday that pushing voting into later this summer would be a “bad decision.”

The weekend shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by a white officer in Atlanta led to a renewed public outcry, more street protests and the police chief’s resignation.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York is among those urging Republicans not to settle for minor changes.

“Now is the time to seek bold and broad-scale change,” Schumer said Monday.

With the political debate fluid, it is unclear whether the parties will be able to find common ground. The proposals emerging from Democrats and Republicans share many similar provisions but take different approaches to address some of the issues. Neither bill goes as far as some activists want in their push to “defund the police” by fully revamping departments.

Central to the Republican package would be the creation of the national database to improve transparency so officers cannot transfer from one department to another without public oversight of their records. The Democrats have a similar provision.

Yet the Republican bill does not go as far as the Democrats do on the issue of eliminating “qualified immunity,” which would enable those injured by law enforcement personnel to sue for damages. The White House has said that is a line too far. As an alternative, Scott has suggested a “decertification” process for officers involved in misconduct.

One large police union, the influential Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement it is working with Congress and the White House on the proposals, having provided “feedback” on the Democratic bill and “substantial input” on the emerging GOP package.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.