Seattle Police Department employee arrested for road rage shooting on I-5

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A Seattle Police Department employee was arrested in connection with a road rage shooting that happened on I-5 South in Federal Way Saturday afternoon.

According to Washington State Patrol, troopers responded about 1 p.m. Saturday to a shooting on I-5 near South 320th.

Investigators said the 30-year-old suspect and the victim were involved in a road rage incident on the interstate that prompted the victim to pull over to the right shoulder so the suspect could pass.

Troopers said the suspect also pulled onto the shoulder behind the victim, who then got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect who had pulled up behind him. The suspect, a civilian employee for SPD, reportedly grabbed a handgun from his glove box and shot the other man in the abdomen as he walked away.

The suspect left the scene in a 2013 Mazda, while the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in stable condition.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 30-year-old man who lives in Bellevue and works for the Seattle Police Department.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on a charge of assault in the first degree. Q13 News does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Todd Early at (425) 401-7747 or by email at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.