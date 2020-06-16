× Driver licensing offices reopen by appointment June 22

Several Washington state Department of Licensing (DOL) offices will reopen by appointment only, starting June 22.

WA DOL announced in a statement they will be opening offices in phases, based on several factors, such as geographic location, community access, weekdays open, and staffing. More office to reopen in the state are currently being considered and do not have confirmed dates.

The following offices will be the first to reopen:

Bellingham

Bremerton

Clarkston

Federal Way

Kennewick

Lacey

Lynnwood

Moses Lake

Parkland

Renton

Spokane

Union Gap

Vancouver North

Wenatchee

Online services are available to use, such as for renewing or replacing pre-existing issued WA drivers licenses or renewing car tabs.

DOL also stresses in-person appointments are for customers who’s services cannot be met via their online, over the phone or mail.

Services offered by appointment only include:

First-time driver license, including knowledge and skills testing (where offered)

First-time identification card

Enhanced driver license (EDL) and enhanced ID (EID)

Instruction permit

Commercial driver license (CDL) and commercial learner permit (CLP)

Agricultural permit, including knowledge and skills testing (where offered)

Reinstatement, including knowledge and skills testing (where offered)

Occupational restricted license

Driver training school instructor test

DOL offices have been closed since late March due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19) and statewide-shutdown ordered by the governor several months ago.

With many counties moving out of Phase 1, more non-essential businesses are opening, including driver and licensing offices, restaurants, professional services and office-based businesses, libraries and retailers.

WA DOL reopening offices will also be incorporating many health and safety practices.

Employees’ will undergo daily temperate checks before work. Customers will be encouraged to wear face coverings, and asked about any pre-existing COVID-19 symptoms. Physical distancing will also be maintained between employees and customers inside and surfaces frequently touched will be sanitized.

More details can be found on their website for how to book an appointment with a local DOL office.