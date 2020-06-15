Uncertain future for childcare services as counties reopen towards COVID-19 recovery

EVERETT – Nearly 1,200 childcare programs across Washington are temporarily closed due to the impacts of COVID-19. As the health crisis continues, the threat of more facilities closing could make it harder for parents to find a place for their kids.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Starbright Early Learning Center in Everett had 165 kids enrolled. Jen Alaniz, owner and acting director, said now-a-days they are lucky to see 20 to 30 kids. Despite the many challenges due to the pandemic, Alaniz said for now they’re doing okay.

“Because of the grants that are out there and the loans that are out there, we’ve been able to stay afloat. And the wonderful parents that we have here,” said Alaniz.

Other centers have not survived the financial downtown caused by the pandemic. Child Care Aware of Washington, a nonprofit, reports 95 child care programs have temporarily closed in Snohomish County, 386 in King County, 133 in Pierce County and 47 in Kitsap County. CEO Deann Puffert said many other child care programs are on the brink.

“I think centers are saying ‘I’ve got enough loyal customers for now. How long can I go until I can get back to something a little bit more typical around my financial picture and my commitments to my employees?” said Puffert.

Some parents have gone back to work, while several others are choosing to stay home. Alaniz said families forgoing childcare will be a factor in other places shutting their doors. When parents do decide to use the services again, she said there won’t be many options left.

“Even before COVID, we were short in childcare. People were calling all the time when we were full, we had a waiting list. You could hear the frustration from parents who said ‘I’ve called everybody. I’ve called this center, this center, this center,’” said Alaniz.

Puffert said childcare will be essential as more counties move into the next phase of the Safe Start Washington plan. She said, however, a temporary closure may be the only affordable option for some places.

“I think come fall we’ll be pretty clear about what’s going to happen around long-term closure. I think by then people will have moved into the new reality and know what school looks like in the fall,” said Puffert.

Navigating the unknown will be a challenge for the industry. Alaniz said her team’s main focus is taking care of the kids already attending, and staff will figure out the rest as time goes on.

“I don’t know what the answer is. I wish I could snap my fingers and make it all better for everybody, especially for childcare centers who are here to help the future because that’s what we’re doing. We’re not just babysitters,” said Alaniz.

Child Care Aware of Washington has information on its website about programs still open for those families looking for care. The nonprofit also has information available about the supplies and support offered to providers.