Southcenter Mall in Tukwila reopens doors to customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shoppers finally got to go inside the Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila once again. The mall opened its doors on Monday, after closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state-wide order to close businesses and monitor large crowds.

"I'm really excited. I've been really looking forward to this day. I'm a big mall guy, I like to check out the stores and get some food," said shopper Waki Logerfo.

Store manager of Sheik Shoes, Aisha Nunley also excited to open her doors again.

"I'm excited very much so. I'm glad to welcome my customers back in, I'm glad to see my team again. I missed them so much," Nunley said.

The mall has implemented new safety practices over the past several months to keep shoppers safe such as, frequently cleaning high touch areas like restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and fountains.

Southcenter has also limited the number of shoppers and will monitor crowds. Social distancing and wearing masks is also encouraged, and the mall said they will also help retailers with curbside pickup.

"It's safe. Everyone has their masks, they're 6 feet apart. They're doing a really good job and I'm impressed," said shopper Pablo Salas.

Southcenter rolled out a new service on its app called Line Pass. It allows customers to join a retailer wait list of book an appointment in advance. Both shoppers and retailers say the reopening is a good step towards returning to business as usual.

"It gives you a good feeling that everything is going back to normal. It just gives you time to enjoy what we had before this pandemic," said shopper Faride Castro.